BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor who was facing multiple felony charges in a 2019 fraud case has entered no-contest pleas to two counts of misdemeanor grand theft and agreed to pay restitution of roughly $193,000.

Dr. Jason Helliwell’s plea bargain was entered into the record Wednesday morning in Kern County Superior Court.

Assistant District Attorney Andrea Kohler said she and Helliwell’s attorneys worked hard to reach a resolution in the four-year-old case. She said Helliwell has already paid full restitution.

Helliwell and two others were charged in 2019 with multiple counts of grand theft and making false claims for health benefits. One of the alleged schemes involved an arrangement Helliwell made with a toxicology lab to send patients for unnecessary testing, according to court filings.

Patients weren’t aware they were receiving a comprehensive drug panel, according to the filings, and their insurance companies were billed $1,000 by the lab. A former employee told investigators Helliwell received a kickback for each patient he sent over, reports say.