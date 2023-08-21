BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield dentist pleaded guilty Monday to allegedly stealing COVID-19 relief money for personal expenditures, according to the Department of Justice.

According to officials, Ranjan Rajbanshi, 46, of Bakersfield ran a dental practice in Santa Barbara and Bakersfield from April 2020 to February 2022.

Rajbanshi allegedly received over $850,000 in COVID-relief funds from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Small Business Administration and used $500,000 of the funds for personal expenditures, according to officials.

DOJ officials say Rajbanshi agreed to pay the money back before he is sentenced.

Rajbanshi is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 4 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to officials.