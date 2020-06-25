Bakersfield dental assistant charged with 13 felonies for allegedly falsifying insurance claims for more than $2,000 in payouts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A registered dental assistant has been charged with 13 felonies for allegedly falsifying insurance claims where she was paid $2,140 in payouts, according to the state Department of Insurance.

Maria Uranday, 40, was arraigned June 19 on charges of grand theft, making false claims for health benefits, the unauthorized use of another person’s identifying information and preparing writing for false insurance claims, court records show.

The Department of Insurance says Uranday “used her inside knowledge gained from working at a dental practice to submit four fraudulent insurance claims to AFLAC in 2017 for procedures she or her family members never had performed.”

Each claim had fraudulent documentation and used the personal identifying information of Uranday’s former employer, according to the department.

Uranday is due back in court Aug. 7.