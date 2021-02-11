Bakersfield couple plead no contest to child cruelty charges in 19-month-old’s death

Tashe Gregory was arraigned in court on Nov. 6.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield couple has pleaded no contest to child cruelty charges filed after they failed to get medical treatment for their 19-month-old daughter who later died.

Tashe Gregory, 23, and Billy Ray Webb, 33, pleaded no contest Wednesday to willful cruelty to a child, according to court records. Webb also pleaded no contest to resisting a peace officer.

Their sentencing is scheduled March 16.

The couple told police their daughter had been ill for about five days before her death in August 2018, according to a court document. An autopsy determined the girl died from a fractured rib that punctured an intestine, leading to a systemic infection.

“Both acknowledge the child had a fever and change in behavior, but did not seek medical care until the child had respiratory distress,” a detective wrote in the statement of probable cause.

The couple’s other children were taken into protective custody, with the exception of an 8-month-old. In 2019, police were told Gregory and Webb tried to sell that child to someone in Arizona, but it does not appear charges were filed in connection with that allegation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

