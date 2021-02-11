Bakersfield couple plead no contest to child cruelty charges in 19-month-old’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield couple has pleaded no contest to child cruelty charges filed after they failed to get medical treatment for their 19-month-old daughter who later died.

Tashe Gregory, 23, and Billy Ray Webb, 33, pleaded no contest Wednesday to willful cruelty to a child, according to court records. Webb also pleaded no contest to resisting a peace officer.

Their sentencing is scheduled March 16.

The couple told police their daughter had been ill for about five days before her death in August 2018, according to a court document. An autopsy determined the girl died from a fractured rib that punctured an intestine, leading to a systemic infection.

“Both acknowledge the child had a fever and change in behavior, but did not seek medical care until the child had respiratory distress,” a detective wrote in the statement of probable cause.

The couple’s other children were taken into protective custody, with the exception of an 8-month-old. In 2019, police were told Gregory and Webb tried to sell that child to someone in Arizona, but it does not appear charges were filed in connection with that allegation.