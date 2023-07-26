BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A married couple from Bakersfield has been charged with multiple felony counts of insurance fraud and conspiracy, according to the California Department of Insurance.

Brian Hill, 64, and Leslie Hill, 68, were charged after a CDI investigation found the couple allegedly underreported over $4 million in employee payroll for the construction company they owned, according to a release from CDI.

CDI began an investigation into Brian Hill Construction, Inc., owned by the Hills, after receiving information that the company allegedly paid an employee with a combination of check and cash, and that the cash pay was not reported to the company’s workers’ compensation carrier, according to the release.

An investigation into the company revealed they allegedly reported approximately $135,667 in employee payroll between July 2017 and October 2019 to the State Compensation Insurance Fund, but an audit by the Department revealed the business actually had over $3.6 million in employee payroll for the same time period, CDI said.

CDI said the investigation also revealed that the company allegedly reported approximately $9,140 in employee payroll between October 2019 and June 2020 to Benchmark Insurance, but an additional Department audit revealed the company actually had over $500,000 in employee payroll for the same time period.

CDI also said they found that after one employee of Brian Hill Construction Inc. was injured on the job and sent to a local hospital, the employer allegedly failed to file a workers’ compensation claim and paid the medical facility directly, eliminating any benefits the injured worker may have been entitled to.

According to CDI, Brian and Leslie Hill allegedly failed to report over $4,025,250 in employee payroll to their insurance carriers over the course of three years. The hiding of employee payroll resulted in the illegal reduction of workers’ compensation insurance premiums paid and $2,542,365 in premium owed to the insurance companies, they said.

CDI said Brian Hill was arraigned on Tuesday, July 25, and Leslie Hill is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, July 27. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting this case.

CDI said they are committed to protecting employees from this type of mistreatment and urges anyone who believes they may have been denied workers’ compensation benefits following an injury to contact them for help by visiting their website.