Bakersfield cold case murder investigation the subject of true crime show airing Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 1979 killing of a Bakersfield teen and the investigation that led to an arrest and conviction four decades later are the subject of a true crime show airing Sunday.

“On the Case with Paula Zahn” will delve into the case of 18-year-old Dawn Koons, whose naked body was found in her apartment in January 1979. She died from asphyxiation — possibly strangulation or smothering — with her hands bound and a pillowcase covering her head.

A number of people were questioned after her body was discovered, but no arrests were made. Decades passed.

But in 2017, Bakersfield police investigators, armed with advances in technology not available when the crime occurred, discovered the DNA of a long-haul trucker who had lived in the same apartment complex as Koons matched the DNA from semen left at the crime scene which had been recently retested.

With that evidence, Prentice Foreman was arrested and charged with murder in Koons’ death.

Police had questioned Foreman back in 1979, and he told detectives he only knew Koons casually and had never been in her apartment, according to court documents and testimony. It wasn’t until his arrest — and when he became aware of the DNA evidence — that he told detectives he once had consensual sex with Koons, months before the killing.

That admission ultimately didn’t help his case, however, as prosecutors presented DNA evidence indicating the semen could not have been left as far back as Foreman said the sexual encounter occurred. Prosecutors argued Foreman raped and killed Koons after repeatedly harassing her at the apartment complex.

A jury convicted Foreman of first-degree murder last year. Now 62, he is serving 25 years to life in prison.

At the time of her murder, Koons was fairly new to Bakersfield. She traveled from New York to be with her boyfriend. They later broke up, and she worked as a waitress after moving into the apartment on South Real Road where she was later slain.

The “On the Case with Paula Zahn” episode, titled “Shadow of Suspicion,” will air at 10 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.