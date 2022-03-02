BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early Wednesday morning, a Bakersfield city traffic control truck was stolen while workers were conducting maintenance on the 2200 block of South Union Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police responded to the scene around 3:55 a.m. They said they located Luis Ramirez-Hernandez, 28, of Bakersfield, driving the vehicle westbound on Highway 58 from Highway 223 around 5:53 a.m.

Officers said Ramirez-Hernandez refused to yield to officers and led them on a 15-minute pursuit eventually ending the area of Pine Street and Truxton Avenue.

Ramirez-Hernandez was transported and booked into the Kern County Jail for auto theft and charges associated with the vehicle pursuit, according to BPD.