Bakersfield CHP officer charged with attempting to contact a minor for sexual abuse

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story said Pardue was charged with two felony counts. The District Attorney’s office clarified the second count of arranging a meeting with a person believed to be a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense is a misdemeanor. The story has been corrected.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office said it has charged a Bakersfield area CHP officer with two counts of attempting to contact a minor for sexual abuse.

In a statement late Friday afternoon, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer’s office said CHP officer Brian Pardue was charged with one felony count of attempting to contact a minor with intent to commit sexual offense and one misdemeanor count of arranging a meeting with a person believed to be a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense.

The DA alleges the contact was made July 3 when Pardue made contact with an undercover officer posing as a minor.

Bakersfield CHP said Pardue has been with the department for 18 years at three different California offices and has been placed on administrative leave. CHP said it is conducting an investigation into allegations against Pardue.

Pardue was arraigned Friday and pleaded not guilty to both counts. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 16, the district attorney’s office said.

Read CHP’s full statement below: