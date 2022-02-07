Bakersfield child, 1, allegedly came in contact with fentanyl on straw after parents got high: warrant

Tablets believed to be laced with fentanyl are displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration Northeast Regional Laboratory on October 8, 2019 in New York. – According to US government data, about 32,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses in 2018. That accounts for 46 percent of all fatal overdoses. Fentanyl, a powerful painkiller approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for a range of conditions, has been central to the American opioid crisis which began in the late 1990s. (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — John Lawson admitted to authorities he and Gabriella Goldberg smoked fentanyl on Jan. 15. They’re addicted to the drug, he told police.

After they got high, their 1-year-old boy was dropped off at their apartment on Kroll Way, Lawson said in a warrant filed by Bakersfield police. The family was lying down when the child left the bed.

Soon afterward the boy was found unresponsive, Lawson told police.

“It was later discovered he was possibly exposed to fentanyl from a straw (drug paraphernalia) found a few inches from where he was found,” an investigator wrote.

Officers provided life-saving care to the child, who was rushed to a hospital and treated for an opioid overdose, according to the warrant. He was listed in stable condition.

A search of the apartment turned up “an off white rock substance” consistent with fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, the warrant says. Police also seized an iPhone found on a kitchen counter.

Lawson and Goldberg were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment. They have since bailed out.

According to the warrant, Lawson said he bought the drug the day before. He said he would cooperate with investigators but police said in the warrant he has stopped speaking with them.

Prosecutors have sent the case back to police for further investigation.