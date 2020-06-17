Bakersfield and Ridgecrest police among those receiving money from $3 million grant program to reduce ‘alcohol-related harm’

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield and Ridegecrest police departments are among dozens across the state receiving funds from a $3 million grant from the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to “reduce alcohol-related harm.”

The money will be used to reduce the number of alcohol sales to minors and obviously intoxicated customers, as well as start what ABC referred to as education, prevention and enforcement strategies.

“Too many young people killed in alcohol-related incidents every year,” said ABC Director Jacob Appelsmith. “If we can limit youth access to alcohol and prevent service to obviously intoxicated patrons, then we can save lives and strengthen communities.”