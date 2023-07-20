BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in northwest Bakersfield for alleged involvement in a recent Delano gas station shooting.

Rito Castillo, 24, was arrested at the Chik-Fil-A on Rosedale Highway on July 20, according to Delano police. The arrest was made just before noon today. Police say Castillo was allegedly involved in the July 14 deaths of Joshua Pena and Jose Juarez. After surveillance, unmarked police cars moved in and made the arrest.

Police say there are no other outstanding suspects in connection with the event as of now. Delano police acknowledged this was a joint operation with the Bakersfield Police Department and it could not be done without their assistance.

If you have additional information that could aid this investigation, please contact Detective Santaella at 661-721-3369.