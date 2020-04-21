Bakersfield amateur fighter sentenced for assaulting man, ex after breaking into residence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An amateur fighter who broke into the residence of his ex-girlfriend and assaulted her and a man whom he found in bed with her has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

A Kern County judge on Tuesday handed down the prison term against 38-year-old Bryan Daryl Flint after a jury found him guilty in March of felony burglary, battery and threat charges. Jurors acquitted Flint of attempted murder and spousal abuse, and a charge of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm was dismissed.

According to a court filing, Flint went to his ex’s house in the 3000 block of Belle Terrace around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. He broke in through a window and attacked his ex and a man after finding them in bed, the filing says.

The man fled the house and into an alley, where the documents says Flint threw him down and used a fighting hold to pin him as he punched him in the head and face. Flint repeatedly told the man he was going to kill him, according to the document.

During the attack, Flint stood up and repeatedly stomped on the man’s head and face. The man suffered serious injuries and “severe facial deformity,” according to the document.

Flint then returned to his ex’s house. He grabbed her by the neck from behind and held a knife to her throat with his left hand, according to the document.

He then pulled a box cutter-type knife from his pocket with his right hand and slowly cut her arm while whispering that he could cut her throat if he chose to, the document says.

She told investigators he kept whispering, “Who has the knife?” until she acknowledged he had the knife and had the ability to kill her. She said her children were asleep in the house during the attack.

Investigators in the document described Flint as an amateur fighter and a member of a club where he was paid to fight.