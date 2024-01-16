BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield accountant was sentenced to more than a year in prison after being convicted of stealing money from investors, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Jeffrey Todd Stewart, 58, of Bakersfield, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 months in prison for stealing $355,000 from investors, U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, Stewart was employed as a certified public accountant in Bakersfield, and between September 2014 and June 2018, Stewart received over $2 million from investors to pay fees and expenses purportedly needed for an overseas business deal that would bring the investors significant returns.

Court documents say although Stewart used most of the money for the purported deal, he spent $355,000 of the investors’ money on his own personal expenses, including mortgage payments, trips to Las Vegas and gambling.

Stewart pleaded guilty to wire fraud in April of 2023.