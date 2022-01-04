‘Bakersfield 3’ witness gets 16 months on gun charge

Guns seized from the home of Caleb Seiler. Courtesy Kern County Probation Department.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caleb Seiler, who testified at the preliminary hearing of a man charged in what’s become known as the “Bakersfield 3” case, was sentenced Tuesday to 16 months in prison.

Seiler, 32, pleaded no contest in October to possession of a firearm by a felon. Five other gun-related charges and a misdemeanor drug charge were dismissed.

In June, probation officers found a short-barreled AR-15-style rifle, two 9mm handgun frames, two silencers, ammunition and a high-capacity magazine in Seiler’s home, authorities said.

Seiler is a convicted felon and barred from owning guns or ammunition.

In May, Seiler testified that he, Queen and a third man, Micah Holsonbake, were involved in the illegal manufacture of AR-style rifles.

Queen is charged with torture and murder in Holsonbake’s death, which is believed to have occurred in March 2018. His severed arm was found months later in the Kern River, and his skull was recovered in August east of the overflow parking lot of Pyle’s Boys Camp.

The rest of his body has not been found.

Also charged in Holsonbake’s death is Baylee Despot, who disappeared in 2018. It’s alleged she and Queen killed Holsonbake after questioning him over a stolen gun.

Held without bail, Queen is due back in court Feb. 18. It’s likely his trial date of Feb. 28 will be postponed.

Holsonbake, Despot and James Kulstad became known as the Bakersfield 3 after they went missing or were killed within two months of each other in 2018.

Kulstad was shot and killed in southwest Bakersfield on April 8, 2018. There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.