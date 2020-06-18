‘Bakersfield 3’ member Micah Holsonbake believed killed by Matthew Queen over alleged stolen gun, defendant says in court documents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Micah Holsonbake, a member of what’s become known as the “Bakersfield 3,” was killed for allegedly stealing a gun from a man whom some refer to as the “boogeyman of Bakersfield,” according to statement from a defendant contained in recently released court documents.

Matthew Vandecasteele told investigators his garage was used by Matthew Queen and Baylee Despot to extract information from Holsonbake regarding a .44-caliber revolver stolen from Queen.

The documents say Vandecasteele was interviewed by detectives while incarcerated at Wasco State Prison, where he was serving a four-year sentence.

Vandecasteele said Queen and Despot were in his garage with Holsonbake for several hours one night in March 2018, the documents say. Vandecasteele claimed not to have seen or heard Holsonbake that night, but he knew the other two had brought him there.

Eventually, Despot re-entered Vandecasteele’s apartment and “was visibly shaken, pale as a ghost and seem (sic) flustered and responded to a back bedroom to change her clothing …” the documents say.

Before Despot and Queen left, Queen told Vandecasteele that he had cleaned everything up and it was OK to go inside the garage, the documents say. Vandecasteele entered the garage and noticed grapefruit-sized grease spot that he advised investigators to test for blood.

The next day, Queen returned to Vandecasteele’s residence and said he needed help disposing of something, Vandecasteele told police. Queen had a large black plastic storage container with a yellow lid in the rear of his SUV.

“Vandecasteele stated he believed the storage container had a body inside it, but does no know that for a fact,” the documents say.

Vandecasteele found out Holsonbake was missing two days later, he told police. Months later, an arm identified as Holsonbake’s was recovered from the Kern River. The rest of his body has not been found.

Queen, 43, and Despot are charged with torture, murder and other crimes in the death of Holsonbake. Queen pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month.

Despot, who was Queen’s girlfriend, went missing in April 2018, about a month after Holsonbake, and her family hasn’t heard from her since.

Vandecasteele told police he believed Despot was “disposed of” because she knew what had taken place in Vandecasteele’s garage.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said her office charged Despot because “there is no known physical evidence that definitively confirms her possible death,” and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Prosecutors say Queen and Despot secured Holsonbake with zip ties then tortured and killed him.

Vandecasteele is charged with kidnapping, conspiracy and manufacturing an assault weapon. A court date has not yet been scheduled for him.

It’s alleged Vandecasteele, Holsonbake and Queen were involved in illegally manufacturing firearms, including AR-15s. Vandecasteele said Holsonbake also sold drugs, and both Holsonbake and Queen hung out with members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

“Vandecasteele stated that he did not know if the Hells Angels had anything to do with Holsonbake’s disappearance and that he did not attempt to associate with them himself,” an investigator wrote in the documents.

After Holsonbake disappeared, Despot seemed “freaked out” by what had happened at Vandecasteele’s house that night, Vandecasteele told police. He said everyone — including Queen — believed Despot was a “snitch” who was cooperating with law enforcement in connection with a case where she and Queen had been arrested on firearm charges.

“Vandecasteele stated (Despot) started falling apart mentally and Queen probably thought she could not be trusted,” an investigator wrote.

Vandecasteele believed Queen “made her disappear,” according to the documents.

This article will be added to throughout the day.