‘Bakersfield 3’ member Micah Holsonbake was afraid of murder suspect Matthew Queen, became increasingly paranoid before he disappeared, documents say

Matthew Queen appears in court with an attorney for his arraignment Thursday on charges including murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Micah Holsonbake had become increasingly paranoid, saying people were after him and he couldn’t relax, according to court documents.

Holsonbake was illegally manufacturing firearms with some other people, a witness told police, including a man Holsonbake said he was afraid of. That man was Matthew Queen, the witness said.

The witness told police they believed Holsonbake was just paranoid from his drug use when he voiced his concerns. But in March 2018 Holsonbake disappeared.

Months later, an arm identified as Holsonbake’s was recovered from the Kern River. The rest of his body has not been found.

The witness’s comments are contained in newly released court documents — the first 300 pages of what is expected to be a nearly 1,000-page report — filed by police in an investigation that led to charges of murder, among other crimes, against Queen and Baylee Despot, and kidnapping and conspiracy charges against Matthew Tyler Vandecasteele.

Queen, 43, pleaded not guilty earlier this month and is next due in court July 20. He has been in custody since his arrest last summer on firearms and kidnapping charges.

Vandecasteele is in custody in another county and has no court date scheduled yet.

Despot has been missing since April 2018. Prosecutors charged her because “there is no known physical evidence that definitively confirms her possible death,” and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Holsonbake and Despot are two members of what’s become known as the “Bakersfield 3,” in reference to three people who ran in the same circles and either disappeared or were killed within months of each other. The third person, James Kulstad, was shot dead in April 2018. No arrests have been made in his killing.

Prosecutors say Queen asked to use Vandecasteele’s detached garage to extract information from Holsonbake. Queen and Despot arrived at the garage with Holsonbake and placed zip ties on his arms, and Despot retrieved a knife, according to charging documents.

Holsonbake was killed, and Queen and Vandecasteele researched how to dissolve a human body, according to prosecutors.

Holsonbake’s name is redacted from the documents, but the circumstances described in the court filings make it apparent he’s the person being referred to.

In the new documents, the witness who told investigators about Holsonbake’s paranoia said the last time the witness saw Holsonbake was when he called the witness to pick him up at night from an orchard on Rosedale Highway past Wegis Avenue. Holsonbake was “very scared” as he gave the witness directions on where to pick him up.

The witness arrived in the area and saw Holsonbake approaching from a distance, the documents say. A police officer then pulled over and contacted Holsonbake, leading to his arrest.

When the witness later spoke to Holsonbake, he told the witness he couldn’t talk about what had happened but confirmed he had been with Queen and a woman that night, according to the documents. The witness believed the woman was Despot.

Also included in the documents are descriptions of kidnappings linked to Queen that have previously been reported, including an incident where Queen allegedly questioned the victim — not Holsonbake — after handcuffing him and putting an electric dog collar around his neck.

More details will be added to this article.