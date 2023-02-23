BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 41-year-old man who was shot and killed in a gas station parking lot earlier this month has been identified by coroner’s officials.

Rafael Rojas Gonsalez was shot multiple times in the 600 block of Baker Street and died at the scene, according to a coroner’s release.

Rafael Lopez, 37, and Geovanny Garcia, 19, are charged with murder in his death, and also face drug and gun charges. They’re due back in court March 21.

Footage from multiple surveillance cameras captured a Ford Explorer circling the area then leaving after the shooting, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. according to court documents. Investigators ran a records check and saw the SUV was registered to Lopez.

That evening, police detained Lopez and Garcia at an apartment on Lincoln Street, according to the documents.

Garcia told investigators Lopez called him that morning and asked him to drive “so he could ‘get’ someone he had ‘beef’ with,” according to the documents. “Geovanny Garcia stated Rafael Lopez told him he walked up to the victim and fired,” an investigator wrote in the reports.