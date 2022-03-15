BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Superior Court commissioner ordered bail set at $2 million for a man charged with murder in an alleged street race in which two people died.

Not-guilty pleas were made on behalf of Nathan Valencia, 30, to two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, engaging in a speed contest resulting in injuries and driving without a license. He’s due back in court April 13.

Valencia is alleged to have driven a vehicle that raced a red Honda Civic shortly after midnight Nov. 19 on Stockdale Highway. The Civic sideswiped another vehicle and crashed into a stationary object on westbound Stockdale Highway west of Jenkins Road, police said.

A passenger in the Civic, Carmen Romero Vidal, 23, was taken to a hospital and declared dead, reports said. Another person in the Civic later died. Their name was not immediately available from the coroner’s office.