Sebastian Parra is one of two defendants charged with murder in the death of corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bail review hearing for a man charged in the death of a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor was postponed Wednesday over questions whether it could proceed despite the case being halted by an appeals court.

Judge Elizabet Rodriguez rescheduled the hearing for Aug. 21 to give attorneys time to research the issue.

In the meantime, Sebastian Parra, 23, will remain in custody without bail. Parra and Robert Pernell Roberts, 30, are charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery in the shooting death last year of corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr., 43.

Initially, only Roberts was charged in Alcala’s slaying. Parra served as the prosecution’s key witness during Roberts’ preliminary hearing, during which he said Roberts targeted the counselor in the belief he had money because he was charging an electric vehicle.

A grand jury indicted Parra in December. Parra has said he was at the scene but didn’t participate in the killing.

Criminal proceedings have been put on hold while the 5th District Court of Appeal decides whether a reporter with The Bakersfield Californian should be forced to turn over her notes to Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, the attorney representing Roberts.

Blythe has said notes reporter Ishani Desai took during a jailhouse interview with Parra are necessary to her defense. The paper’s legal counsel argued the First Amendment and California’s Shield Law protects journalists from being compelled to disclose confidential sources or unpublished material.