Annie Schreiber has pleaded not guilty to 14 counts of felony animal cruelty. File image

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Thursday reduced bail by more than $100,000 for a woman charged with running an unlicensed boarding and training operation where dead and neglected animals were found.

Bail for Annie Schreiber was reduced from $140,000 to $25,000 following a motion brought by her attorney, Jared Thompson, according to court records.

Schreiber, 22, was pending release as of Thursday evening, according to inmate records. She’s charged with 14 counts of felony animal cruelty.

On Aug. 11, police and Animal Control officers searched three properties connected to Schreiber and found 11 dead dogs, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers also found three cats and 29 dogs suffering from neglect.

The investigation began after a neighbor reported a foul odor coming from a home in the 100 block of Bernard Street, police said.

The other homes were in the 9000 block of Centennial Court and 15000 block of Oakencroft Drive.

Schreiber is due back in court Oct. 6.