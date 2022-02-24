Iqbal Singh is expected to make bail and be released.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bail was reduced by more than a third for a man accused of racing another driver on Panama Lane when he lost control and slammed head-on into a vehicle in the opposite lane, killing a woman.

Following a discussion Thursday on whether he poses a danger, Iqbal Singh had his bail reduced from $650,000 to $399,999. He’s expected to be able to post 10 percent of that amount to secure his release from Kern County Jail.

The bail reduction came with the condition that Singh, if released, not operate a motor vehicle under any circumstances.

Singh, 35, is charged with second-degree murder, among other offenses, in the Feb. 2 crash that killed Bianca Flores.

Police say Singh was racing a motorcycle when the crash happened. Prosecutor William Schlaerth during Thursday’s hearing said Singh was involved in a “road rage episode” and was traveling roughly 70 mph.

He asked Superior Court Judge Chad Louie to keep bail as originally set.

“We feel that Mr. Singh is a danger to the community,” Schlaerth said.

Defense lawyer Tony Lidgett, however, disagreed with Schlaerth’s description of the incident, saying it didn’t involve road rage and when all the facts come out he believes it will show there wasn’t a race, either. He said driving 70 mph on Panama Lane is “commonplace.”

Lidgett cited two similar cases in which defendants had bail set at $250,000. Singh’s case did not involve alcohol or drugs, Lidgett said. He has numerous family in the community, is the father of two children and is employed.

“There’s no risk to public safety,” the attorney said. “If this was anything, it was a one-time thing.”

While Singh, a truck driver, won’t be able to get behind the wheel, Lidgett said he’s confident he’ll be able to perform other tasks to help his family.

The motorcyclist in the alleged race left the crash scene and has not been identified. Law firm Rodriguez & Associates is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the motorcyclist is asked to call Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.