LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Although he expressed concerns over the conduct of an Arvin teacher accused of engaging in sex acts with an underage student, calling it a “classic case of abuse of trust,” a Kern judge reduced the educator’s bail on Wednesday after finding he did not pose an unreasonable flight risk or danger to the public.

Judge Bryan K. Stainfield set bail at $75,000 for Michael Joseph Parra, an amount his attorney said he’ll be able to afford with help from his mother and stepfather. He previously was held on $417,500 bail.

Stainfield, however, put in place a number of restrictions: Parra must wear a GPS ankle monitor, check in with a probation officer twice a month and stay at least 100 yards from and have no contact with his wife. He’ll need to schedule an appointment in family court to try to arrange visitation with his two sons.

He was previously ordered to have no contact with the student.

Arrested Nov. 15, Parra is charged with seven felonies. He’s due back in court next month.

Police said in court documents Parra’s wife contacted authorities after finding sexually graphic messages on his cellphone between him and a student at Arvin High School, where Parra taught and is currently on administrative leave.

The 17-year-old girl admitted to being romantically involved with the 44-year-old Parra, according to the documents. She told police she willingly engaged in sex acts.

At Wednesday’s bail review hearing, prosecutor Leanne Wilder asked the court to impose no bail. She noted comments Parra made in letters to his wife and children, and the “extreme lengths” he went to to hide the alleged relationship.

She told the court Parra concealed the teen in a vehicle to sneak her onto campus. The two engaged in sexual activity on a futon bed in the attic above his classroom and in a storage closet, the teen said according to documents.

In arguing for reduced bail, Parra attorney Jared Thompson said the consensual alleged acts would not have been crimes with the exception of the girl’s age.

“There’s nothing in the sense of violence or threats of violence involved in this case,” he said.

But in making his decision Stainfield said the teen, due to her age, didn’t have the ability to give consent. He said this was a case of statutory rape, something he took into account in making his decision.

Letters from jail

One of the reasons Wilder sought no bail was a letter Parra wrote from jail to his wife. The prosecutor described it as threatening and intimidating.

In it, Parra bemoaned his future. He said when he’s released he’ll never be able to get a decent job, will be limited as to where he can live and won’t be able to provide for his children, according to portions of the letter contained in a court filing.

“I wish you could have talked to me before you did what you did,” Parra wrote. “Not that I don’t need punishment, but I think it was a bit extreme.”

“We could have just got divorced and I could still have my job and provided for the boys,” he wrote.

Thompson said the letter was mischaracterized by the prosecution and taken out of context. He said Parra, if he truly was the author, apologized and acknowledged making “bad mistakes.”

In the letter’s final paragraph, Thompson said, Parra expresses hope his wife and children will be Ok and asks her to hug the boys from him. There are no threats, the attorney said.

Additionally, Thompson said, the letter was from one spouse to another and should be considered privileged communication and not considered when setting bail.

Stainfield agreed, finding no evidence the letter was written to dissuade Parra’s wife from continuing to cooperate with the case.

This article will be updated.