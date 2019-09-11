Bail reduced by half for Tehachapi woman charged with murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bail has been lowered by half for a Tehachapi woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her ex.

The bail amount for Wendy Howard was slashed from $1 million to $500,000 at a court hearing Wednesday morning, court records show.

Last week, a Superior Court judge ordered Howard, 50, held for trial on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kelly Rees Pitts, 57.

Howard shot Pitts multiple times July 5 outside her house in the 400 block of Appaloosa Court after confronting him over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter, according to court documents.

She told police she and Pitts were arguing when he drove over her foot with his quad. She said she felt threatened, so she pulled a handgun from her waistband and shot him.

Pitts suffered a gunshot wound to the center of his upper chest, another through the center of his neck and a bullet graze to his cheek, according to the documents.

Howard is next due in court Monday.