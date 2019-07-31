Baby whose 2008 death resulted in murder charge this week suffered head trauma, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two pathologists determined a 3-month-old girl who died in 2008 suffered blunt force trauma to the head and her death was a homicide, according to a newly available court document.

Those findings helped result in a charge of murder this week against Lachella Patrice Grayson, 42, who was watching over the baby.

It’s unclear from the probable cause declaration filed by Bakersfield police exactly why it took 11 years to charge Grayson in connection with the baby’s death.

The document says Grayson, arrested Monday, was the only adult with the baby during the time period in which the girl was injured.

Grayson is scheduled to be formally arraigned this afternoon on charges of second-degree murder and assault of a child under 8 resulting in death. She’s held without bail.

The investigation began Dec. 4, 2008, when police were called to a home in the 3700 block of Soranno Avenue for a report of a baby not breathing.

The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment and investigators said she had injuries consistent with child abuse. She was pronounced dead Dec. 8, 2008.