BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted four years ago of killing his girlfriend’s baby has been resentenced to the term originally imposed of 25 years to life in prison.

The case against Daniel McKie was sent back to Kern County after a change in the law that allows a judge to exercise discretion in choosing the length of a sentence for crimes that can be punished under multiple laws. Previously, judges had to choose the punishment resulting in the most severe sentence.

On Wednesday, the original, longest term was again handed down.

In 2019, a jury found McKie, 25, guilty of murder and assault charges in the Feb. 26, 2017, death of Anakin McKie at a residence in Sand Canyon, near Tehachapi.

McKie at first denied harming the baby, but later told investigators, “I killed him,” according to court documents.

An autopsy found Anakin suffered multiple bruises to his body and trauma to the skull and brain. The injuries were consistent with violent squeezing and shaking.

Although Anakin bore his last name, McKie was not the biological father. He was dating the boy’s mother.

Authorities looked into a disturbing Facebook post that appeared after Anakin was born, according to court documents.

“Anyone know how to kill a baby while its (sic) in the hospital,” the post on McKie’s page read.

McKie claimed his account had been hacked. He was barred from returning to the hospital where his son was born. Anakin was 4 months old when he died.