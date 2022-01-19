AutoZone security guard shot and struck thief’s vehicle

BAKERSFEILD, Calif. (KGET) — A security guard shot at a suspected thief’s vehicle when it tried to hit him Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 4:18 p.m., police were dispatched to the AutoZone at 1615 Brundage Lane for reports of a shooting, according to BPD. When officers arrived, they learned an armed security guard fired his gun at a vehicle that attempted to hit him.

The security guard had witnessed two suspects steal merchandise from the auto parts store, according to police. The guard was attempting to take a photograph of the suspects when one of them drove the vehicle at him. The security guard fired one round from his gun, striking the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a black 2018-2020 Toyota Highlander without a front license plate, according to police.

No gunshot victims have been located, according to BPD. The security guard was properly licensed and is cooperating with police. No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have information about this incident, call the police department at 661-327-7111.