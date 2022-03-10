BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities are searching in Buttonwillow for a man who allegedly fled his home with a juvenile Thursday morning after deputies arrived with a search warrant.

The California Highway Patrol says a Ford Ranger sped from the scene. The truck was abandoned in a field and a K-9 deployed to search for the two.

The man is described as white with facial hair and wearing a red shirt, according to CHP. There was no indication the juvenile was in danger and it’s unclear if the two are related.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation with CHP assisting. There were no road closures, officers said.