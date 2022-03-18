BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP in Fort Tejon says officers and other agencies recently pulled over a dozen reported stolen vehicles out from the water of an aqueduct.

According to a post on CHP Ft. Tejon’s Facebook page, CHP officers, KCSO and the California Department of Water Resources recovered 14 stolen vehicles out of the Edmond G. Brown Aqueduct in southern Kern County on March 16 and 17.

CHP shared photos of the work using large cranes and divers to pull the damaged, rusted cars out from the water.









Officials ask if you notice any suspicious activity on state property to call 911 or call CHP for a non-emergency.