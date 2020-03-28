Authorities pursue reported stolen storage truck

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities are taking the driver of a reported stolen truck into custody following a pursuit that ended in East Bakersfield.

The sheriff’s office said the U-Haul truck was reported stolen in Oildale Friday afternoon. CHP officers later spotted the truck and began a pursuit. It was not immediately clear where the pursuit began.

Sometime during the pursuit, the truck’s rear tire on the driver’s side was destroyed.

Sheriff’s deputies and CHP officers were able to end the pursuit at South King and East 3rd streets where the driver was being taken into custody.

