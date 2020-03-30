Authorities identify second person killed in southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities on Monday identified the second person killed in a shooting in southeast Bakersfield last week.

Anterrell Johnathan Jackson, 30, died from a gunshot wound to the chest the evening of March 23, coroner’s officials said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:05 p.m. in the area of Cottonwood and East Pacheco roads. Jackson died at the scene.

Another man, Allen Ray Banks Jr., 35, was also killed, coroner’s officials said. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests had been made.