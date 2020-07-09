August date scheduled for third trial of woman charged with murder in local chef’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Superior Court judge has set a date of Aug. 17 for the third trial of a woman charged with murder in the 2017 shooting death of a popular local chef known as the “Cobbler King.”

The first two trials of Michaele Bowers, 53, ended in hung juries, and she has rejected multiple plea offers from the District Attorney’s office, including one on Thursday that would have resulted in a six-year prison term. She faces a life term in prison if convicted of the murder charge.

The first trial ended in March of last year, the second in February.

Prosecutor John Allen has argued Bowers killed Ray Ingram, her longtime boyfriend, after she became fed up with his pattern of infidelity.

Defense attorney David A. Torres has said Ingram, 51, had abused Bowers for years, both physically and verbally. On the morning of his Feb. 22, 2017 death, Ingram threatened to kill her, the attorney said.

After threatening her, Ingram followed Bowers to her bedroom, where Bowers had grabbed a gun, Torres said at trial. She held the gun close to her chest, and when Ingram entered the room she fired a single shot, killing Ingram, Torres said.

Ingram was the owner of J’s Place, a Southern-style restaurant on Rosedale Highway. He also gave cooking demonstrations and sold an assortment of cobblers through his Cobbler King business.

Bowers has remained in custody at the Kern County Jail since her arrest the day of the shooting.