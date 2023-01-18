BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over a defense attorney’s objection, a Kern County judge ruled Wednesday prosecutors can receive the medical records of Ridgecrest murder suspect Daniel Gunnarsson.

Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, Gunnarsson’s attorney, argued her client’s records at Kern Medical should not be released because she doesn’t know their scope and what privileged information they contain under the HIPPA privacy rule. She said she’d rather the judge review the documents in private and determine what information should be divulged.

Judge Eric Bradshaw overruled her and ordered the records released, and for prosecutors to provide copies to Blythe.

Gunnarsson, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and mutilating a corpse in the death of Kathryn Pham, whose body was found the morning of May 18, 2021, in an RV garage at Gunnarrson’s stepfather’s home on Skylark Avenue. Pham suffered wounds to the back of her head and body, according to reports, and it’s alleged an ice pick was used.

Gunnarsson allegedly was upset Pham didn’t reciprocate his feelings for her, her friends told investigators. They said he had been suicidal the day before Pham’s death.

Upon his arrest, Gunnarrson reportedly told investigators, “I killed her.” His trial is currently scheduled for Feb. 1.