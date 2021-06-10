Attorneys presenting closing arguments in molestation case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A prosecutor acknowledged multiple witnesses have testified Jaime Mora is a good man, someone who has spent his life building a solid reputation as a hard-working employee and loving husband and father.

But the crimes Mora is accused of committing aren’t the kind that occur in public or would otherwise be witnessed by friends or family, Nick Lackie told the jury during closing arguments Thursday in Mora’s child molestation trial.

Those who sexually abuse children isolate their victims, Lackie said. Typically, the only witnesses are the perpetrator and the child.

“You can be a child molester and a be a good husband,” Lackie said. “You can even be a child molester and be a good father.”

He asked the jury to return guilty verdicts on four felony charges alleging the 55-year-old Mora sexually abused one girl beginning when she was 4 and another when she was 14. The alleged crimes occurred more than a decade ago.

Mora’s attorney, Kyle J. Humphrey, urged jurors not to jump to conclusions. He pointed out discrepancies between what the alleged victims — now both adults — said compared to the testimony of other witnesses.

In particular, Humphrey noted, the two people the accusers identified as having witnessed the abuse denied ever seeing Mora act inappropriately.

“The prosecution’s case does not reach beyond a reasonable doubt,” the level necessary for a criminal conviction, Humphrey told the jury.

Humphrey will resume his closing argument at 1:30 p.m.

The allegations against Mora surfaced in September 2019 when a woman told police her daughter had come forward after another relative, now in her 30s, alleged Mora molested her when she was a teenager, according to court documents.

The daughter told police Mora made her watch pornographic videos and asked her inappropriate questions about her body when she was 4. She said he repeatedly sexually abused her over the next few years and gave her candy to keep her quiet.

Mora was arrested following a phone call recorded by investigators in which he admitted to the abuse and asked the woman for forgiveness.

In his closing argument, Humphrey said people admit to doing things they never did all the time. Prisons are filled with people who admitted to crimes they never committed, he said.