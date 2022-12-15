BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys on Thursday presented arguments regarding a man convicted of murder 40 years ago who is seeking release from prison under a change in state law.

Prosecutor Michael Caves said the evidence from the trial and preliminary hearing held in the case of Cedric Struggs makes clear he was a major participant and “acted with reckless indifference to human life” in a 1980 gas station robbery that resulted in the death of one man and wounding of another. While he wasn’t the shooter, Struggs afterward continued to associate with the gunman and provided him with an alibi, Caves said. He also took a share of the $2,500 stolen from the business.

Struggs’ attorney, Cynda L. Bunton, argued her client, who wasn’t armed, had no idea one of the other robbers would shoot.

“There is no evidence in this trial that my client had intent to kill,” Bunton told Superior Court Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp. She said Struggs stood in the doorway during the robbery and didn’t threaten anyone.

Pulskamp said he had more information to review before making a ruling, which he said would come soon.

Struggs, now 60, was sentenced in 1981 to 25 years to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and other charges. The law at the time said defendants could be found guilty of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in cases where they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous felony — such as robbery or burglary — that resulted in the death of another person.

In 2019, the law changed and now requires a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Otherwise, they can only be prosecuted for the underlying crime, whether it’s robbery, burglary, carjacking or another serious offense.

The 5th District Court of Appeal in May sent Struggs’ case back to Bakersfield to determine whether he’ll be resentenced and released or continue serving his life sentence.

During the July 16, 1980, robbery of the Hudson Oil gas station, one of Struggs’ co-defendants, Ronald Gene Robinson, pulled a gun and fatally shot Alfred Joe Dishman in the chest. He also shot and wounded another person and shot at but missed a third person.