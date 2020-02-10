Attorneys are presenting closing arguments in double murder trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys during closing arguments have asked a jury to decide whether a Bakersfield man shot and killed his mother and stepfather, or killed his stepfather only after the other man — who he alleged molested him for years — fatally shot his mother.

Derek Connell, 33, gunned down Chris and Kim Higginbotham the night of April 30, 2016, at their home in southwest Bakersfield, prosecutor Marcus Cuper told the jury Monday morning.

“The murders of Chris and Kim are probably never going to be fully understood or explained,” Cuper said.

But he said the evidence shows Connell was the killer. He was caught leaving the house with empty bottles of bleach in his vehicle, he told multiple lies to police about what happened and, during one interview, told investigators he believed he committed the killings.

Connell was frequently in trouble, drank heavily and had moved back in with his mother and stepfather after serving a nine-month stint in jail, the prosecutor said. He wrote an apology letter to his family apologizing for what he’d done and blaming his actions on alcohol.

Cuper ended by asking the jury to return two guilty verdicts for first-degree murder.

Deputy Public Defender Paul Cadman, Connell’s attorney, told jurors Chris Higginbotham had molested Connell for years, beginning when he was 10 years old. On the night of the killings, Connell finally told his mother about the abuse he’d suffered, Cadman said.

When Kim Higginbotham confronted her husband, he killed her, the attorney said. Connell then killed his stepfather and poured bleach over his body. He hated his stepfather so much he planned on cutting his body up and delivering the pieces to other family members.

Cadman called the police investigation “sloppy,” noting the first officer to clear the residence didn’t notice Kim Higginbotham’s body. He said officers also missed a bare footprint found near the woman’s body which the defense alleges was left by Chris Higginbotham when he shot her.

It’s never been determined who that footprint belongs to.

“If you think unanswered questions are important, that’s reasonable doubt,” Cadman said.

The defense will continue its closing at 1:30 p.m.

If found guilty of both counts of first-degree murder, Connell faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.