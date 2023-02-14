BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 24-year-old man accused of attempting to rape a woman has the mentality of an 12-year-old and his actions may have been misinterpreted, an attorney said.

Anton Hill suffers from severe epileptic seizures and had a stroke when he was 12 in which his brain stopped developing, attorney Mark Anthony Raimondo said Tuesday during Hill’s arraignment. Raimondo entered a not guilty plea on Hill’s behalf and requested he be examined by a psychologist to determine if he understands the charges against him.

Superior Court Judge Colette M. Humphrey suspended criminal proceedings and set a competency hearing for March 7. Hill is being held without bail.

“I think this was some type of incident that he was suffering from some kind of mental stroke or some kind of mental epileptic seizure that resulted in some conduct that really scared somebody,” Raimondo said afterward. He said Hill can barely read and write and is cared for by his mother. No prior cases are listed against him on the Superior Court website.

There is no relation between Hill and the alleged victim, who reported she was exercising on Panorama Drive near Morning Drive on Thursday when she was attacked from behind and sexually assaulted, police said. A witness followed Hill and directed officers to him, police said.