Attorney seeks Sabrina Limon’s murder conviction overturned due to lack of evidence other than co-defendant’s testimony, filing says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An attorney for Sabrina Limon, whose lengthy trial in 2017 captured the community’s attention with its details of a “swinger” lifestyle, love triangle and poisoned pudding, is arguing her murder conviction should be tossed because testimony from the prosecution’s key witness — Limon’s co-defendant and former lover — was not corroborated by other evidence.

Co-defendant Jonathan Hearn testified he and Limon plotted her husband’s killing for months before he gunned the other man down. The prosecution failed in its burden of producing independent evidence to corroborate Hearn’s claims, according to appellate lawyer Valerie G. Wass.

In a document filed Wednesday, Wass argued Limon’s conviction should be overturned in its entirety. If her murder conviction is upheld, however, then Limon’s conviction as an accessory should be reversed since she was found guilty of being both a principal and an accessory to the same crime, Wass said.

“Although (Limon) made statements in the course of her police interviews that corroborated certain parts of (Hearn’s) testimony, she did not corroborate any portion that connected her to the commission of murder, solicitation, and conspiracy offenses,” Wass said in the brief.

The state Attorney General’s office has 60 days to file its brief but could get a time extension. Wass will then file a reply, and the 5th District Court of Appeal will make its ruling, which could take months or more than year.

Hearn, a former Redlands firefighter, and Limon, who lived with her husband in the Hesperia area, carried on an affair for months before Hearn shot her husband at a Tehachapi railway yard on Aug. 17, 2014. Hearn said they were in love and needed Robert Limon dead so they could be together and raise the Limons’ two children.

They also planned on collecting $300,000 in life insurance and the continuing benefits afforded railroad workers, Hearn told the jury.

Related Content Sabrina Limon sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

But Wass’s filing argues Hearn alone was convinced the two would share a future that didn’t include Limon’s husband.

“There is no question that (Hearn’s) notes, letters and statements to (Limon) evidenced his desire to eventually marry her and help raise her children,” the filing says. “In fact they illustrate his utter obsession with her.

“But (Limon’s) cards, notes, and statements to (Hearn) prior to Robert’s death, while demonstrating her infatuation with him and expressing her love, were ambiguous as to whether she planned a future with him that did not include Robert,” according to the document. “This evidence did not corroborate (Hearn’s) testimony that (Limon) acted with the requisite intent to kill.”

Limon, 41, is serving 25 years to life in prison at Central California Women’s Facility. Hearn pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and other charges and agreed to testify against Limon in exchange for 25 years and four months in prison, but could be released years earlier. He had faced life in prison.

Limon’s defense attorney, Richard Terry, argued at trial Hearn acted alone in plotting and killing Robert Limon. Sabrina Limon testified she had an affair with Hearn but knew nothing of his plan to kill her husband.

Over multiple days on the witness stand, Hearn testified he and Sabrina Limon at first plotted to poison Robert Limon, 38, by giving him banana pudding sprinkled with arsenic. Sabrina Limon placed the poisoned pudding in her husband’s lunch, Hearn said, but got cold feet over fear of getting caught. Hearn testified she told him she called Robert Limon at work and told him not to eat the pudding because it had gone bad.

Months later, they decided a shooting staged to look like a robbery would be the best way to get rid of Robert Limon, according to Hearn. While Sabrina Limon didn’t pull the trigger, she was involved in planning her husband’s death every step of the way, Hearn testified.

During the trial, prosecutors played hours of wiretapped phone calls between Hearn and Sabrina Limon that Hearn explained were discussions, sometimes using biblical passages, about them avoiding getting caught. Prosecutors also called witnesses who testified to the Limons’ lifestyle of swapping sexual partners, and showed the jury surveillance video that captured Hearn fleeing the scene of the shooting.

Hearn testified part of the reason Sabrina Limon and him connected stemmed from her displeasure with the swinging lifestyle. She wanted a monogamous relationship while her husband didn’t want to give up having multiple sexual partners.

Jurors on Oct. 5, 2017, found Sabrina Limon guilty of murder, conspiracy, solicitation to commit murder and being an accessory.