Sebastian Parra is one of two defendants charged with murder in the death of corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A defense attorney is seeking to obtain a newspaper reporter’s notes from a jailhouse interview with one of two men charged in the killing of a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor.

A judge on Tuesday denied a motion filed by defense lawyer Lexi Blythe, who wants a list of questions asked and notes created by a reporter with The Bakersfield Californian in an interview with murder suspect Sebastian Parra.

Blythe told the court she will refile a supplemental motion seeking the information. The court will hear the motion next month.

Blythe represents Robert Pernell Roberts, who, along with Parra, is charged with murder and other crimes in the Aug. 24 shooting death of Benny Alcala Jr., 43.

On Feb. 23, reporter Ishani Desai interviewed Parra in jail for an article published days later.

Robert Roberts, file image

Beginning March 3, Blythe served the newspaper with subpoenas for “(t)he complete recording, both audio and video, of the interview of Sebastian Parra at the Kern County Jail in February 2023. If no recording exists, a copy of the complete notes from the interview as well as a list of all questions asked to Sebastian Parra,” according to court filings.

Blythe has argued the information is “necessary and material” to Roberts’ defense.

Thomas Burke, the Californian’s attorney, responded in a court filing that no recordings were made, and Desai’s notes are protected from disclosure by the First Amendment and the state’s Shield Law, which protects journalists from being compelled to disclose confidential sources or unpublished material.

Burke further argued Blythe had failed to show how the unpublished material would assist the defense. He noted Parra had testified at an earlier hearing and could be cross-examined at trial based on his testimony and published comments.

The attorney said in the filing Blythe’s depiction of the notes as necessary was “mere speculation.”

Initially, only Roberts was charged in Alcala’s slaying. Parra served as the prosecution’s key witness during Roberts’ preliminary hearing, testifying Roberts targeted Alcala in the belief he had money because he was charging an electric vehicle.

A grand jury indicted Parra in December. He has said he met Roberts the night of the shooting and was present but had nothing to do with it.