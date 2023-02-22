BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge has granted a defense request to receive Department of Human Services and probation records for a man who was 17 when he allegedly shot and killed a 10-year-old girl in Arvin.

Attorney Keenan Perkins will receive two thick files from probation and a smaller folder from DHS following Judge Wendy Avila’s ruling Wednesday morning.

Perkins is representing Jesus Everardo Rodriguez, charged with fatally shooting Liliana Jimenez and wounding her 12-year-old brother and her father on July 17, 2021.

Avila will eventually decide whether Rodriguez will remain in juvenile court or have his case transferred to adult court. California law requires what’s known as a fitness hearing be performed before a person who was a juvenile when they committed a crime can be sent to adult court, where potential penalties are more severe.

If convicted of first-degree murder as an adult Rodriguez would face a life term in prison; a conviction as a juvenile would result in him being released by the time he turns 25.

The Jimenez family had just arrived home when a vehicle pulled alongside and shots were fired into the father’s vehicle. Liliana’s father was wearing an Atlanta Braves hat, which police said in court documents is commonly worn by Arvina gang members. The father denied belonging to the gang.

Rodriguez has multiple tattoos linking him to the Varrio Chico Lamont gang, rivals of the Arvina gang, police said in the documents.