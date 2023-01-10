Robert Roberts, charged with murder in the death of a CDCR counselor, appeared in court Tuesday for a motions hearing.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Records have been turned over to defense counsel pertaining to the case of a man charged with fatally shooting a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor, a city attorney said Tuesday.

The attorney said during a court hearing Bakersfield Police Department records had been provided to Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, who represents Robert Pernell Roberts. Blythe said she was told the records had been uploaded to an online system, but she asked for another hearing to give her time to check and make sure the request had been fulfilled.

Judge Elizabet Rodriguez set a follow-up hearing for Jan. 17, the date on which the records are due.

Sebastian Parra is charged with murder in the death of corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr.

Both Roberts, 29, and Sebastian Parra, 23, are charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery in the death of Benny Alcala Jr., who was shot the night of Aug. 24 near the Target on Stockdale Highway Alcala, 43, died at the scene.

Initially only Roberts was charged. Parra served as the prosecution’s key witness during Roberts’ October preliminary hearing, where he testified Roberts targeted Alcala because he believed the counselor had money because he was charging an electric vehicle. Parra said he had nothing to do with the killing and had only met Roberts that night.

Blythe has called Parra an accomplice and unreliable witness who initially spoke with police to try to avoid getting charged with murder himself. She noted in a motion all shell casings found at the scene came from a 9mm firearm and Parra has a 9mm handgun registered under his name. She also said Parra had been carrying a gun in a backpack before Alcala’s shooting.

A grand jury indicted Parra last month. He’s due back in court Feb. 3. Both he and Roberts are held without bail.