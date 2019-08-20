Attorney of man facing 300 years to life argues in motion for much lower prison term

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The attorney representing a man convicted of multiple counts of arson and who prosecutors say faces up to 300 years to life is asking the court to impose a sentence of decades rather than centuries in prison.

A motion filed by Deputy Public Defender Ernest Hinman asks the court to strike the prior felony convictions alleged against Damon Franklin under the “three strikes” law due to the age of Franklin at the time of the offenses and his history of mental illness.

Hinman argues in the motion that any prison term of more than a decade will be a “significant” sentence for the 42-year-old Franklin.

If the court strikes both prior strike offenses and five-year prior prison terms, it could impose a sentence of 19 years and four months, the motion argues. If just one strike and five-year prior is struck, a term of 38 years and eight months could be imposed.

Franklin had been scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, but Judge John W. Lua pushed back the hearing to Sept. 3 to give the prosecution time to respond to the motion.

Filed last week, the motion says Franklin’s prior strike offenses occurred in 1996 and 1999, when he was 19 and 22 years old, respectively. Since the 1999 conviction, he has not been convicted of any offenses involving violence, Hinman argues in the motion.

In the current case, Franklin was convicted of setting fires in 2017 at eight separate locations that burned seven structures and five items of personal property. The buildings burned included the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Sharon Place and an inhabited apartment building.

Witnesses saw Franklin gathering brush and vegetation on the targeted properties. One witness reported seeing Franklin walking quickly away from an area where three fires were set in an alley behind a row of apartment complexes on North Chester Avenue.