Attorney hopes to stick to Oct. 21 start date for Leslie Chance murder trial

Leslie Chance stands next to her attorney, Tony Lidgett, in court on Wednesday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a former elementary school principal charged with murder in her husband’s death is expected to go forward as scheduled in October, her attorney said Wednesday.

Tony Lidgett, the lawyer representing accused killer Leslie Chance, appeared in court Wednesday to request that records related to her case be released to him. Lidgett did not later specify what type of records he sought.

Prosecutor Art Norris said in court he also wasn’t sure exactly what the defense was seeking, but had no objection. Judge Maral Injejikian granted Lidgett’s motion to release the records.

KGET is unable to obtain a copy of the motion as a gag order has been issued in the case.

Afterward, Lidgett said he is hopeful the trial will begin as scheduled on Oct. 21. He said he previously had two other cases before Chance, but his schedule has opened up and he believes he’ll be ready.

Chance’s first trial ended in a mistrial in June and the Public Defender’s office declared a conflict of interest in representing her. Lidgett is representing her through the county’s Indigent Defense Program.

Chance, 52, faces life without the possibility of parole if found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Todd Chance. His body was found Aug. 25, 2013, off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane.

He suffered two gunshot wounds in the chest and one in the palm of his right hand, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say Chance drove with her husband to Noriega Road. She shot him, prosecutors say, then left his Ford Mustang in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood before making her way home by taxi and on foot.

Principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time of the killing,, Chance was initially arrested four days later. She was released after the District Attorney’s office sent the case back to sheriff’s detectives for further investigation.

Chance was working as an administrator in the Greenfield Union School District when detectives rearrested her Dec. 1, 2016.