Attorney for convicted murderer Leslie Chance seeking to postpone sentencing over alleged juror misconduct

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The attorney for Leslie Chance, the former elementary school principal found guilty of murder in her husband’s death, is asking her sentencing Wednesday be postponed after he was notified of multiple incidents of alleged juror misconduct.

Defense attorney Tony Lidgett said in a court document that he’s preparing a motion for a new trial based in part on what the jury foreperson told him a day after Chance was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Among the foreperson’s allegations are that one juror deliberated while alone, and another, who read over the court reporter’s shoulder during readback, viewed information about discussions that occurred in the judge’s chambers and outside the presence of the jury, the document says.

“Moreover, the foreperson talked about the bullying efforts that occurred during deliberations; these same individuals would not discuss/follow the law regarding reasonable doubt,” Lidgett wrote in the document.

Lidgett said the contact by the foreperson was unsolicited. They spoke for about two hours.

The attorney added in the document that his investigator has been tracking down various leads, and he’s requesting sentencing be postponed so he can “get all the necessary investigation and legal paperwork in order to ensure Ms. Chance receives competent representation throughout all stages of the criminal proceedings.”

Chance faces a life term in prison. She was found guilty on Jan. 30.

Prosecutors said Chance, 53, planned and carried out the 2013 killing of her husband, Todd Chance, after she discovered he had rekindled a romance with a former girlfriend.

Todd Chance, 45, was shot twice in the chest in an almond orchard near Highway 43 and Noriega Road.

After shooting him, prosecutors said, Chance abandoned her husband’s car in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood and made her way home by taxi and walking.

She was principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time of the killing.

Lidgett argued at trial that the prosecution’s case was built on unreliable, circumstantial evidence, and that his client had nothing to do with her husband’s death.