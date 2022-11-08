A judge ordered Eric Miles Jr. to stand trial on three of four charges filed against him.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eric Miles Jr. has eight DUI convictions on his record and was speeding on a suspended license when his Chevy Equinox collided with a Jeep, killing its driver, according to court records and police reports. It’s alleged he fled the scene on foot.

But during a preliminary hearing Tuesday, defense lawyer Tony Lidgett, noting the Jeep’s driver was found partly unclothed on the ground just outside the vehicle, and that a woman was seated in the front passenger seat, attempted to elicit testimony Miles didn’t cause the crash.

When Lidgett asked one of the investigating officers whether any seats in the Jeep were reclined, Judge Michael G. Bush questioned the relevance.

Lidgett responded the driver, Christopher Lee Reyes, 24, “was butt naked from the waist down.”

He later asked a question leaving no doubt what he was implying.

“Would you agree that receiving oral sex while driving would be distracting?” Lidgett asked Bakersfield police Officer Richard Robles.

Bush sustained an objection immediately voiced by prosecutor Tara Deal. She said there is no evidence Reyes was engaged in a sex act.

Under further questioning, Robles said it’s possible the force of the impact — violent enough to throw Reyes from the vehicle — ripped his shorts off. He said he’s investigated other crashes where victims have lost their clothing.

Pressed by Lidgett to name one, he couldn’t.

Bush, who listened to roughly four hours of testimony, including from an officer who said the Equinox had been traveling 76 mph just before impact, ordered Miles to stand trial on charges of reckless driving, hit-and-run causing death or permanent serious injury and driving on a license suspended or revoked for DUI.

The judge did not, however, find sufficient evidence supporting a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter. Bush said he didn’t know if Lidgett’s theory was accurate, but it did appear Reyes was distracted and pulled in front of the Equinox.

Prosecutors can refile the gross vehicular manslaughter charge.

Miles, 32, is held without bail and due back in court Nov. 17. He previously was out on bail but was arrested in September on suspicion of DUI. He was held to answer Tuesday on two felonies and a misdemeanor filed in that case.

The crash

At about 8:45 p.m. on May 3, a Jeep and SUV crashed at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Pinon Springs Circle West. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger, his girlfriend, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

When Lidgett displayed a photo of Reyes’ body in court, a woman in the audience sobbed. She left the courtroom shortly afterward and began wailing.

The Jeep had been turning south from Ming Avenue onto Pinon Springs Circle West when the Equinox, which did not have a stop sign, hit it, according to testimony and court documents. Witnesses reported seeing a Black man standing near the Equinox, their descriptions similar to Miles’ height and weight.

Officer Zachary Burdick testified he downloaded the Equinox’s event data recorder. The information retrieved revealed the Equinox traveled at 79 mph five seconds before the crash, then 76 seconds three-and-a-half seconds before impact.

The posted speed limit on that section of Ming Avenue is 45 mph.

Burdick said there was no indication the Equinox braked up to .5 seconds before the crash. It’s possible the driver slammed on the brakes at .4 seconds, the officer said, but even so the Equinox still would have been traveling 60 mph at the moment of impact.

Robles, the last prosecution witness called, testified the Equinox was registered to Miles’ then-girlfriend. The officer said he questioned her then examined video surveillance showing Miles leaving their home in the Equinox minutes before the crash.

A day after the crash, Robles said, he received a call from a man who identified himself as Miles and said he’d been involved. The caller said he wasn’t at fault and the other vehicle made a left turn in front of him, Robles said.

“He told me that he was scared, he was startled, he was spooked, and he was on felony probation,” Robles said.

The caller told him he didn’t check on the Jeep’s occupants and ran to a park, where he slept that night, Robles said.

“Were you able to determine the primary factor in the collision?” Deal asked.

Yes, Robles said. It was the speed of the Equinox.