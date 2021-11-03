Attempted murder charge filed against man accused in 2019 rape, kidnapping case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested two years ago on allegations he kidnapped and raped a woman is now also facing an attempted murder charge, according to court records.

Kern County prosecutors dismissed the original charges against Armando Avalos and filed a new case containing additional charges including attempted murder, according to court records. Previously, a charge of assault on a person with force likely to result in great bodily injury was listed against him.

A preliminary hearing on the new charges is scheduled Friday.

Avalos, 22, is accused of choking an acquaintance unconscious in his car after she rebuffed his advances early Aug. 4 at a local park. The woman told sheriff’s detectives that when she awoke she was in Avalos’ car somewhere in the mountains, possibly the Lake Isabella area.

She said Avalos drew a gun and threatened to kill her if she didn’t do what he wanted, according to court filings. Avalos then raped her, both in the mountains and another location, she told detectives. She said he kept the gun pointed at her.

Afterward, Avalos again threatened to kill her, but agreed to release her after she told him she wouldn’t report what had happened, she told detectives.

Detectives arrested Avalos a day later after locating him in the Los Angeles area.

When investigators interviewed the hospitalized woman, she wore a neck brace and appeared to have difficulty breathing, the filings said.