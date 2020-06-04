Attempted murder and assault charges dismissed against man arrested in officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An attempted murder charge and multiple counts of assault with a firearm on a peace officer were dismissed Thursday against a man arrested in April in an incident where another man was shot dead by deputies.

Court records show Edward Ceballos, 28, has pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and eight other felonies have been dismissed. The jail website indicates he’ll be released soon.

On April 28, deputies were dispatched at 12:42 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of May Street in Oildale. Deputies determined the shots were fired from a moving car, and a short time later they spotted two people in the suspect vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

The car failed to yield and led deputies on a chase in which a person in the vehicle fired multiple shots at deputies, officials said.

The car stopped near the intersection of California Avenue and Mervyn’s Place and an officer-involved shooting occurred in which Graciano Ceballos, 38, was killed. Edward Ceballos, the other occupant of the car, was taken into custody after a standoff, officials said.

No deputies were injured.

Sentencing on the resisting arrest charge is scheduled for July 2.