It was a violent weekend in Kern County

At least three people were apparent victims of homicide and detectives are investigating a fourth body, found inside a recreational vehicle near Ridgecrest.

The first report came Friday at about 7:30 p.m. when sheriff’s deputies were notified of a body found in a farming area near Elmo Highway and driver Road, east of McFarland. A spokesman said deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshots. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At about 12:38 Sunday morning, Bakersfield police were called to reports of shots fired on the 4200 block of Isla Verde Street, near Columbus Street and Union Avenue. Arriving officers found a man who had been shot several times. He was rushed to the hospital and was listed Monday afternoon in critical condition.

Shortly after that man was transported to the hospital, police received word a second man with similar injuries had been rushed to Kern Medical where he later died.

On Sunday night at about 10:30 p.pm sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of Garber Way, near Fairview Elementary School. They found a man who had been shot several times sitting in a parked car. Deputies say that someone, possibly in a white pickup, may have fired at least 10 rounds at the victim’s vehicle. Paramedics rushed the man to Kern Medical where he died from his injuries.

The three deaths brings the 2019 Kern County homicide total to 45 homicides for 2019, 10 fewer than this time last year.

That does not count the body found in a recreational vehicle near Highway 395 and Brown Road, near Ridgecrest. That’s in desolate desert terrain 100 miles northeast of downtown Bakersfield.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said deputies found a deceased individual inside the RV, but extensive decomposition made it impossible to immediately determine if the victim was male for female.