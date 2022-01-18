At least one in hospital after shooting in Downtown Bakersfield

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Downtown Shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is in the hospital after a shooting occurred in Downtown Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 12:48 p.m. police were dispatched to the area of 17th and Q Streets for reports of a shooting, according to BPD. When officers arrived they located signs of a shooting near Truxtun Avenue and Q Street.

Officers learned that at least one victim arrived at a local hospital just shortly after the shooting, according to BPD.

The westbound lanes on Truxtun Avenue from S Street to Q Street are blocked off for investigation. The department is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News