At least one in hospital after shooting in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is in the hospital after a shooting occurred in Downtown Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 12:48 p.m. police were dispatched to the area of 17th and Q Streets for reports of a shooting, according to BPD. When officers arrived they located signs of a shooting near Truxtun Avenue and Q Street.

Officers learned that at least one victim arrived at a local hospital just shortly after the shooting, according to BPD.

The westbound lanes on Truxtun Avenue from S Street to Q Street are blocked off for investigation. The department is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.