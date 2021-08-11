UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in southeast Bakersfield shooting

UPDATE (7:17 a.m.): One person was killed and another was injured in the shooting, according to BPD.

The department said it received a ShotSpotter activation at around 12:34 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them died at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been killed in a shooting in southeast Bakersfield early this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to shots fired on Tyree Tolliver and E. 3rd streets just before 1 a.m. It is unclear at this time if anyone else was injured or if any suspects have been arrested.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

