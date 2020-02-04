Assistant BPD chief remains on leave five months after alleged assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been five months since Assistant Police Chief Evan Demestihas was arrested on suspicion of assault and investigators recommended a felony domestic violence charge be filed against him.

As of Tuesday, however, no charges had been filed against Demestihas, and the department confirmed he remains on administrative leave.

Prosecutors in Kings County — where the case was sent due to a conflict of interest with the Kern County District Attorney’s office — did not respond to repeated messages asking about the case’s status.

A search of the Kings County Superior Court website Tuesday returned no results in Demestihas’ name.

Demestihas is alleged to have assaulted a woman on Sept. 4 at the VIP Lounge on California Avenue. Officers were called to the bar shortly after midnight and spoke to the alleged victim.

Demestihas has made no public comment about the allegations.

He started with the department at a police cadet in September 1996 then resigned in February 1999, according to the BPD. He returned in August 2001 and resigned again in September 2004.

Demestihas was reinstated in September 2005 and has been with the department since then.